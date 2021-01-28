Brain drain to Biden administration comes at time of crisis for Capitol Hill

There’s a Democratic hiring spree going on in Washington, the likes of which haven’t been seen since 2008.

For some who’ve been around Congress for a while, the current flurry of movement on Capitol Hill — staffers exiting, entering and generally jostling — reminds them of 12 years ago.

“I remember there being a great level of energy and attention, [people] trying to position themselves to work in the Obama administration,” said one longtime congressional aide with Senate and House experience, who asked to remain anonymous to talk freely about job changes.

Others say the mood this year feels more somber and less joyful, as President Joe Biden steals away top talent that the Hill will sorely miss as it confronts deep wounds.

An incoming administration has roughly 1,200 positions to fill that are subject to Senate confirmation, along with many other political appointments. It’s the first time in 12 years that a Democratic administration will start from scratch as it goes about hiring for those jobs.