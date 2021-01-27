Fudge, having sought USDA job, to make case for HUD secretary

President Joe Biden’s choice to run the Housing and Urban Development Department can expect sharp questioning on her priorities at her confirmation hearing Thursday, but plenty of support from her fellow Democrats.

Rep. Marcia L. Fudge, D-Ohio, lobbied Biden hard to be his Agriculture secretary, leading some Republicans to question her commitment to the job actually now before her. She is scheduled to appear at 10 a.m. before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee.

“The housing needs of Americans are too great to appoint someone who is accepting this position as a consolation prize,” House Financial Services ranking member Patrick T. McHenry, R-N.C., said in a news release. “We have a dozen Democrats on the House Financial Services Committee who would have the credibility and expertise for this position. While I disagree with the policies they’d push, I’d at least have confidence in them to do the job. The same cannot be said about Congresswoman Fudge.”

If confirmed, Fudge would have to handle some of the economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic, which has left 1.8 million American homeowners behind on their mortgages, according to data analytics firm Black Knight. Democrats may try to push through large expansions of HUD's public housing programs, which she would need to help sell in Congress and implement if enacted. And she'll be expected to reverse many rules implemented by her predecessor, Secretary Ben Carson.

Compared to some other department heads, the HUD secretary has relatively little discretion to set policies without congressional action, leading some to complain that nominating Fudge, who is Black, smacks of tokenism. Despite this, Democrats have hailed Fudge’s nomination.