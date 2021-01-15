Biden taps top House Appropriations aide for budget office slot

Shalanda Young, the top Democratic aide for the House Appropriations Committee, is President-elect Joe Biden's pick to serve as deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, Biden's transition team announced Friday.

Young began working for the House spending panel in 2007, before becoming deputy staff director in 2016. In 2017, she became staff director, a role also known as "chief clerk" on the committee, under then-Appropriations Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y.

[Biden pushes for $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package]

House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer has repeatedly lauded Young’s role in floor remarks, most recently in late December before the chamber passed a sweeping fiscal 2021 appropriations and COVID-19 aid package.

“[Young] is not a member of this body, but she is a person without whom we would not be nearly as successful as we have been over this last year,” Hoyer said. “She has made this year less painful for millions and millions and millions of Americans.”