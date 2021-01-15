Biden taps top House Appropriations aide for budget office slot
Shalanda Young would handle the budget portfolio at the Office of Management and Budget
Shalanda Young, the top Democratic aide for the House Appropriations Committee, is President-elect Joe Biden's pick to serve as deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, Biden's transition team announced Friday.
Young began working for the House spending panel in 2007, before becoming deputy staff director in 2016. In 2017, she became staff director, a role also known as "chief clerk" on the committee, under then-Appropriations Chairwoman Nita M. Lowey, D-N.Y.
House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer has repeatedly lauded Young’s role in floor remarks, most recently in late December before the chamber passed a sweeping fiscal 2021 appropriations and COVID-19 aid package.
“[Young] is not a member of this body, but she is a person without whom we would not be nearly as successful as we have been over this last year,” Hoyer said. “She has made this year less painful for millions and millions and millions of Americans.”
In a statement Friday, House Appropriations Chairwoman Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., praised Young for having earned the respect of members of both parties on both sides of the Capitol, and for making history as the first Black woman to serve as the panel's top aide.
DeLauro said Young helped end the 35-day government shutdown in late 2018 and early 2019 "and played an essential role in Congress' response to the coronavirus pandemic."
DeLauro hasn't announced who will replace Young as the panel's staff director.
If Young is confirmed by the Senate, she'll be the top staffer for budget issues at OMB, working under Neera Tanden, Biden's nominee to lead the budget office. Tanden must also be confirmed by the 50-50 Senate, with Vice President-elect Kamala Harris as the potential tiebreaker.
Biden and Harris unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid plan on Thursday to kick off what will be a busy year on the budget front, with OMB to play a major role in the talks.
The Biden transition team also announced Jason Miller as the president-elect's pick for OMB deputy director for management, which oversees executive branch personnel and organization issues.
In the Obama administration, Miller worked as deputy assistant to the president and deputy director of the National Economic Council. He’s been leading the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative agency review team for the Biden-Harris transition.