Biden to push for $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package

President-elect Joe Biden is preparing to ask Congress to quickly approve a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid plan to improve vaccine distribution, provide direct payments to Americans and bolster state and local government coffers.

The plan, which he’ll outline in a speech Thursday evening, will be the first of two legislative initiatives the incoming administration wants Congress to approve in the coming weeks, according to senior Biden administration officials who were not authorized to speak publicly.

The second proposal will likely be released in February and will focus on recovering from the pandemic. That proposal is expected to include funding for addressing climate change through job development and infrastructure as well as addressing the health care workforce.

The first aid request, focused on more immediate needs, will ask Congress to provide $1 trillion in direct support to Americans through $1,400 tax rebate checks for individuals and expanded $400 weekly federal unemployment insurance through September; $440 billion in funding for communities and small businesses; and $400 billion for direct pandemic relief such as vaccine distribution, testing and providing schools the resources they need to return to in-person learning.

“This is a national emergency and we need to treat it like one,” one official said.