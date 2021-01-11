Democrats plan a spending blowout, but hurdles remain

ANALYSIS — Georgia Democrats’ stunning victories in two Senate runoffs immediately reset this year’s policymaking landscape, with higher stock prices, interest rates and inflation expectations signaling anticipation of a spending blowout.

Top Democrats are prepping trillions of dollars more to goose disposable income and help the unemployed; relieve state and local government budgets; hypercharge the vaccine rollout; build out clean energy, housing, broadband, water and transportation infrastructure; subsidize paid leave and child care; and more.

Meanwhile, Democrats have hinted that tax increases will be delayed until later this year at the earliest, helping buoy investor optimism even amid a violent mob riot at the Capitol that left five people dead.

“[President-elect] Joe Biden and his team are not going to raise taxes on anyone until the economy is fully recovered, or at least more stable,” said Russ Sullivan, a former staff director for Senate Finance Committee Democrats who worked closely with the Obama-Biden administration on stimulus, health care and tax legislation.

Sullivan, who leads the tax policy group at law firm Brownstein Hyatt Farber Schreck, also doesn’t think tax increases will be retroactive to the start of the year. “Never in my 18 years on the Hill did we do a retroactive tax increase,” he said.