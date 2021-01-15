Alejandro Mayorkas could face his past in latest Senate hearing

Alejandro Mayorkas will find himself in familiar territory Tuesday when he goes before a Senate panel as President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Department of Homeland Security.

Previously confirmed three times by the Senate for government posts, including deputy Homeland Security secretary under the Obama administration, Mayorkas will likely be met with questions about controversies from his previous federal service. Members of the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs Committee also are likely to ask about his plans to reverse hard-line immigration policies of the Trump administration.

In the aftermath of the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol, Mayorkas appears likely to be confirmed as Biden puts pressure on lawmakers to approve him and other members of his national security team as soon as possible to ensure a smooth transition of power. It’s unclear, however, how quickly that may happen with the Senate yet to shift from Republicans to Democrats.

Biden’s pick for Defense secretary, Lloyd Austin, also has a Senate hearing Tuesday.

Mayorkas, a former federal prosecutor, has been tapped to take over the third-largest government department, one that oversees three immigration agencies: U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services; Customs and Border Protection; and Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It also oversees the Transportation Security Agency, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Secret Service, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.