Acting Homeland Security Chief Chad Wolf resigns

Acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf resigned Monday, just days after he pledged to stay in the job until President Donald Trump’s last day in office.

Pete Gaynor, the Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator, will take over as acting secretary, a senior DHS official said.

Wolf said he was "saddened to take this step" because he planned to stay on until Jan. 20.

“Unfortunately, this action is warranted by recent events, including the ongoing and meritless court rulings regarding the validity of my authority as Acting Secretary," he said in an email to DHS staff. "These events and concerns increasingly serve to divert attention and resources away from the important work of the Department in this critical time of a transition of power.”

Wolf’s departure makes him the third Cabinet-level official to quit following Wednesday's attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob of Trump supporters. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos resigned last week.