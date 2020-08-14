GAO says Wolf, Cuccinelli appointments at DHS invalid

The appointments of acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf and his aide, Ken Cuccinelli, were invalid, the Government Accountability Office said Friday.

The GAO said the Department of Homeland Security didn't follow the proper succession rules in making Wolf the acting secretary and in making Cuccinelli the senior official performing the duties of deputy secretary, and they were thus ineligible for their positions. The GAO report came at the request of the heads of two House committees.

"Messrs. Wolf and Cuccinelli were named to their respective positions of Acting Secretary and Senior Official Performing the Duties of Deputy Secretary by reference to an invalid order of succession," the GAO said. It said it had not reviewed the legality of their actions.

Nor did the agency comment on Cuccinelli’s prior appointment as the head of U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services.

The GAO referred the appointments of Wolf and Cuccinelli to the Homeland Security Inspector General for further review.