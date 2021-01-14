House GOP moves to shore up some at-risk members with Appropriations seats

House Republican leaders appointed several potentially vulnerable members to the coveted Appropriations Committee — a prize they could use to boost their standing with voters back home.

The power to help allocate $1.4 trillion in annual discretionary spending could buoy the new members as they prepare for what will likely be tough reelection campaigns next year. And the appointments come as lawmakers face increased scrutiny over their handling of the Electoral College certification and President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Three of the committee’s new GOP members voted to reject Arizona's and Pennsylvania’s presidential election results after a mob of Trump supporters overtook the Capitol building on Jan. 6. And one voted to impeach Trump for his role in inciting the insurrection.

Kay Granger of Texas, the top Republican on House Appropriations, said the new panel members will help the GOP “continue to fight for the American people, advance Republican priorities, and stand firm against far-reaching Democrat polices.”

Rep. David Valadao, R-Calif., is the most moderate of the new cohort, having voted Wednesday to impeach Trump for his role in the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol that temporarily delayed the counting of Electoral College votes.