Congress certifies Biden’s win with more GOP support after Capitol breach

Congress early Thursday morning certified President-elect Joe Biden’s win of 306 Electoral College votes after voting down objections to counting Arizona and Pennsylvania’s results.

The certification of Biden’s presidential victory was never in doubt, but the previous day’s events did not go as planned after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol and disrupted the proceedings.

Some Republicans had a change of heart about supporting objections to swing state counts after the rioting, which led to at least four deaths — a woman shot by Capitol Police and three medical emergency fatalities.

Heading into Wednesday’s joint session, 13 GOP senators and roughly 100 House Republicans had announced plans to support objections in three to six states.

An objection required support from at least one member of each chamber in order to be considered by Congress. Ultimately, only the objections to Arizona and Pennsylvania's results met that threshold.