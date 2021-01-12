Republicans join impeachment effort ahead of House vote

House Democrats on Tuesday began their two-part plan to hold President Donald Trump accountable for inciting his supporters to attack the Capitol last week, as a few Republicans announced they’d support the second step of impeachment.

The first step the House took was a 223-205 vote late Tuesday calling on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to convene the Cabinet and seek a majority vote to oust President Donald Trump. The resolution, authored by Democrats’ resident constitutional scholar, Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland, specifically asks Pence “to declare what is obvious to a horrified Nation: That the President is unable to successfully discharge the duties and powers of his office.”

Only one Republican, Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger, voted for the measure after Pence sent a letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi a few hours before the vote saying he would not invoke the 25th Amendment.

"I do not believe that such an action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution," Pence wrote, noting the 25th Amendment was designed address presidential incapacity or disability and using it to address undesirable behavior "would set a terrible precedent."

Expecting Pence to decline, the House had already set part two of their plan in motion by scheduling a Wednesday vote on an article of impeachment charging Trump with “incitement of insurrection.”