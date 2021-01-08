House talks impeachment as Biden focuses on Jan. 20 inauguration

As House Democrats on Friday discussed whether to impeach President Donald Trump for a second time, President-elect Joe Biden said “the quickest way” to remove Trump from office is through the Jan. 20 inauguration at which Biden will be sworn in.

“What happens before or after that is a judgment for the Congress to make,” Biden said at a Delaware news conference, declining to take a position on impeachment.

Although Trump has only 12 days left in office, Democrats, infuriated by the president’s supporters raiding the Capitol on Wednesday, say the president is “dangerous” and should not be allowed to finish his term or hold elected office again. Biden agreed with the sentiment that Trump shouldn’t serve another day, but he did not endorse any specific efforts that would remove the president before his term ends.

The president-elect’s remarks came as lawmakers were three hours into a lengthy House Democratic Caucus call to debate their options. Ahead of the call, more than half of the caucus had signaled their support for impeachment.

Democrats’ call ended after about three and half hours of discussion, but no final decisions were made, sources said.