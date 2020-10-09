Why is Pelosi suddenly talking about the 25th Amendment?

Why would Speaker Nancy Pelosi unveil legislation less than one month before Election Day to establish a commission under the 25th Amendment to determine the president’s fitness for holding office?

That’s the question many in Washington are asking Friday after Pelosi held a news conference with Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin, a constitutional scholar and member of the House Democratic leadership team, to back his bill setting up a Commission on Presidential Capacity to Discharge the Powers and Duties of the Office.

Democrats say they’re simply setting up a process authorized by the Constitution that should’ve been codified long ago but is especially needed now because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Republicans think Pelosi is continuing the effort she started with impeachment to try to oust President Donald Trump. And others suggest Pelosi is signaling that Trump, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, is unfit to hold office.

The 25th Amendment of the Constitution provides authority for the vice president to take over for the president if the commander in chief is “unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office.” Most people are familiar with the part of the 25th Amendment that allows the vice president and a majority of the presidential Cabinet to determine if the president is unfit to serve, but it also delegates such authority to “such other body as Congress may by law provide.”

Raskin’s legislation, an updated version of a bill he first introduced in 2017, would establish such a body: a 17-member commission composed of four physicians, four psychiatrists and eight former high-ranking executive branch officers appointed by congressional leadership from both parties. The final member would be selected by the other 16 to serve as chair of the commission.