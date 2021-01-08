Mourning has begun in Congress for Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick, who died Thursday from injuries sustained while defending the Capitol from a violent mob.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered the flags at the Capitol lowered to half-staff, and dozens of lawmakers released statements condemning violence and thanking officers for their service. Late Thursday night, many law enforcement officers were seen parking vehicles in a line to hold a moment of silence — the blue and red lights silently flashed in front of the golden glow of the illuminated Capitol Dome.

Sicknick, 42, was on duty Wednesday when pro-Trump rioters entered the building, vandalizing property and leaving lawmakers terrified. He was injured while “physically engaging with protesters,” a Capitol Police statement said. The military veteran returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

“The entire USCP Department expresses its deepest sympathies to Officer Sicknick’s family and friends on their loss, and mourns the loss of a friend and colleague,” the statement said.

The FBI and Metropolitan Police Department are jointly investigating the case, “and the Department of Justice will spare no resources in investigating and holding accountable those responsible,” a Friday statement from Acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen said.