A new Senate begins, but control of chamber waits on Georgia

The new Congress convened on Sunday, but it will take days, perhaps even weeks, to determine which party will control the Senate after polls close Tuesday in Georgia.

Drama in the nation’s capital has upended the final stretch of the two Senate runoff elections, and leaders of both parties are descending on the Peach State.

Congressional Republicans clashed with President Donald Trump in the closing days of the 116th Congress, overriding his veto of the annual defense authorization bill on New Year’s Day and scuttling an attempt to increase direct payments from $600 to $2,000 for Americans struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Georgia GOP Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue have been caught in the middle, trying not to alienate Trump’s supporters, whom they need to turn out in droves to win their runoffs. They backed Trump’s calls for the $2,000 payments after initially opposing similar payments last spring, and both Republicans were absent for Friday’s vote to override the president’s veto.

During an interview on “Fox News Sunday,” Loeffler refused to say whether she will join Republicans who plan to object to the Electoral College votes of some of the states on Wednesday, the day after the runoffs, but added, “everything is on the table.” Loeffler also declined to say whether she would have voted to override Trump’s veto of the defense bill, though she did vote for the measure last month, after the president had threatened a veto. She missed Friday’s vote because she was on the campaign trail.