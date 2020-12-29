Republican Georgia Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler said Tuesday that they support $2,000 direct payments to most Americans, bringing them in line with President Donald Trump, whose supporters are vital to them in next week's runoff elections.

“President @realdonaldtrump is right — I support this push for $2,000 in direct relief for the American people,” Perdue tweeted Tuesday morning, shortly after Loeffler said on Fox News that she would back the higher payments. She added that she was proud to have supported Trump “100 percent of the time.”

Borh Perdue and Loeffler have faced heavy criticism from their Democratic opponents, documentary filmmaker Jon Ossoff and Rev. Raphael Warnock, for their opposition earlier this year to direct coronavirus relief payments.