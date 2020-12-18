Supreme Court punts ruling on Trump’s census memo

The Supreme Court will let President Donald Trump try to reshape how the country divides up congressional seats, tossing Friday a challenge to his effort to exclude undocumented immigrants from the process.

The high court did not rule on the legality of Trump’s effort, only that the litigants could not bring the case now. The president’s victory is essentially a punt — setting up another case down the road if Trump could actually enact the policy before leaving office.

The six conservative justices voted together after questioning during oral arguments the practicality of ruling before the census results are finished being processed.

“At present, this case is riddled with contingencies and speculation that impede judicial review,” the unsigned ruling said.

Trump and his allies have argued that including undocumented immigrants in census figures used to reallocate congressional seats dilutes the power of voters in states with few immigrants. An estimate from the Pew Research Center said the effort could shift as many as half a dozen congressional seats among the states.