House Oversight panel subpoenas Wilbur Ross for census records

The House Oversight and Reform Committee issued a subpoena Thursday to Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, who oversees the Census Bureau, for documents concerning errors in finalizing 2020 census results.

Citing leaked census documents about “grave data problems,” Oversight Chairwoman Carolyn B. Maloney, D-N.Y., criticized Ross for holding on to documents showing hundreds of thousands of errors in the count.

Both Maloney and the Government Accountability Office have said the Commerce Department has prevented the Census Bureau from sharing information about the final steps of the count.

“Your approach to Congress’ oversight responsibilities has been abominable,” Maloney said in a letter Thursday to Ross. “You have repeatedly withheld documents that should have been produced as a matter of course to your Department’s oversight committee.”

A representative from the Commerce Department could not be immediately reached for comment Thursday afternoon.