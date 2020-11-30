Conservative justices on the Supreme Court contemplated punting a ruling on President Donald Trump’s attempt to exclude undocumented immigrants from congressional apportionment during oral arguments Monday in the case.

All six Republican-appointed justices questioned the practicality of making a ruling by the end of the year before Trump actually issues apportionment numbers. The administration has not been able to say how many immigrants it could identify and exclude — potentially too few to affect apportionment at all. The justices could end up tossing lower-court rulings against the administration and letting states and civil rights groups build a case again next year without ruling on whether it violates the Constitution.

“It’s speculative as to how much [the administration is] going to be able to do,” Justice Neil M. Gorsuch said. “Once we’re in that world, then it’s speculative whether there’s going to be any effect on the apportionment, and in that world, we have a standing problem.”

At issue is a memorandum Trump signed in July to exclude undocumented immigrants from census data used to apportion congressional seats. Several states and civil rights groups immediately filed lawsuits over the memo, resulting in three lower-court decisions against the administration.

The standing issue on whether plaintiffs have the ability to bring a case bubbled up repeatedly amid questions about the unknowns in the case: The administration has not said how many immigrants it would be able to identify and potentially exclude from apportionment, or whether their exclusion would actually affect the distribution of congressional seats.