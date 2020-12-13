The group of Senate and House lawmakers negotiating a $908 billion COVID-19 relief package has reached agreement on business liability waivers and state and local government aid provisions, but those will be broken into a separate bill, according to a source familiar with the plan.

The larger $748 billion piece, which includes unemployment insurance, small-business relief, money for education, vaccine distribution and more, plus the separate bill with $160 billion for state and local governments and the liability protections, will be introduced Monday.

The bifurcated approach gives congressional leaders options as they try to assemble a massive year-end legislative package including a $1.4 trillion collection of a dozen fiscal 2021 appropriations bills. Other items still in play include legislation aimed at cracking down on surprise medical bills modeled on a bipartisan agreement reached Friday, and renewal of expiring tax breaks and health care programs.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is still pressing for state and local relief in any final coronavirus relief package, however. Pelosi "believes, at a time when the virus is surging, that the need for state and local funding is even more important, especially given the states’ responsibility for distributing and administering the vaccine," her spokesman Drew Hammill tweeted Sunday night.

In a 30-minute call with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on Sunday afternoon, Pelosi also "reiterated her view that a compromise on the liability issue should be found that does not jeopardize workers’ safety."