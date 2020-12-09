Bipartisan group aiming to wrap up coronavirus relief deal Wednesday

A group of House and Senate lawmakers from both sides of the aisle has fleshed out details of their $908 billion coronavirus relief plan, except for the two thorniest issues: business liability protections and state and local aid.

A six-page summary of the group's proposal, obtained by CQ Roll Call, notes the group has an "agreement in principle" to provide $160 billion in direct aid to states and localities and indemnify employers in some way from coronavirus-related lawsuits.

The summary does not provide details on the agreements, except to note they are "the basis for good faith negotiations." Group members said Wednesday morning they were hoping to finalize and release those portions later in the day.

Last week the group released a basic one-page chart of their plan, and members have been meeting behind closed doors to try to come to agreement on details. They've broken into subgroups to try to reach deals on the more vexing provisions.

Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, who's leading the group working on the liability measures with Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said Wednesday morning they were working to finalize language "in the next few hours."