Lawmakers introduced a one-week stopgap funding measure Tuesday to avoid a partial government shutdown starting Friday at midnight, when all current funding is set to run dry.

The continuing resolution, which would extend funding for all federal agencies through Dec. 18, would also renew several expiring health care programs. Those include funding for community health centers, teaching health centers and the National Health Service Corps. The bill also includes a one-week delay of an estimated $4 billion in scheduled pay cuts to hospitals serving many low-income patients.

The stopgap measure would buy Congress an additional week to reach a coronavirus relief deal and pass an omnibus spending measure for the fiscal year that began Oct. 1.

The House plans to vote on the one-week bill on Wednesday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said his chamber would take it up “as soon as we get it.”

The push to buy time came as a bipartisan group of lawmakers from both chambers struggled to pin down the details of a $908 billion coronavirus aid package that could become the basis for a compromise deal. The package is designed to last for about four months, by which time President-elect Joe Biden is expected to propose a more sweeping pandemic response.