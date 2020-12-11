Shutdown averted as Senate clears short-term spending bill

The Senate cleared a stopgap funding measure Friday to avert a partial government shutdown starting this weekend.

The voice vote to send the bill to President Donald Trump's desk came after hours of negotiations with senators who had threatened to hold up the spending Band-Aid to push action on various other priorities.

Leaders beat back efforts to attach measures over military policy, blocking lawmakers' pay during a budgetary impasse, and offering a new round of tax rebate checks to households during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We'll fight another day on that," said Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., who was pushing for a vote on a measure that would deny lawmakers their pay if spending bills weren't passed on time.

Another holdup was averted when Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., relented on his push to strip troop withdrawal language from the unrelated defense authorization bill. And Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., backed off a threat to hold up the bill if it didn't include rebate checks of $1,200 per adult and $500 per child.