Bipartisan coronavirus relief package not winning GOP converts

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is signaling that Republicans are unlikely to accept a $908 billion coronavirus relief package being negotiated by a bipartisan group of lawmakers from both chambers, dealing a blow to hopes of a pre-Christmas deal.

McConnell’s staff on Wednesday night told aides to the other top congressional leaders that the Kentucky Republican sees no path to an agreement on state and local aid and liability protections that would be acceptable to his conference, according to a senior Democrat familiar with the conversations.

A McConnell aide declined to comment. McConnell's staff assessment of the bipartisan proposal was first reported by Politico.

On the floor Thursday morning, McConnell blamed Democrats for the bipartisan negotiations heading toward a deal Republicans wouldn’t like and accused them of blocking progress on issues where the two parties do agree.

“Our Democratic colleagues have not even let us pass noncontroversial money to invest in vaccine distribution — not unless the two parties settle a whole list of issues that are controversial the way they want," he said.