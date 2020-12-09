Loading the player...
By Sandhya Raman and Thomas McKinlessPosted December 9, 2020 at 3:15pm
Progressive groups are pushing President-elect Joe Biden to reverse a number of Trump administration health policies next year, with an emphasis on those that affect low-income, minority and LGBTQ communities.
Watch as health care reporter Sandhya Raman breaks down what Biden’s Health and Human Services secretary pick indicates for many of President Donald Trump’s health care rules.
