Biden faces pressure on women’s health, LGBT issues

Progressive groups are already pushing President-elect Joe Biden to reverse a number of Trump administration health policies next year, with an emphasis on those that affect low-income, minority and LGBT communities.

Biden announced a number of key health policy picks Monday, including California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, his choice to serve as Health and Human Services secretary. Becerra has been a key legal figure in pushing back against a number of Trump administration policies, including changes to federal family planning programs and efforts to undermine the 2010 health care law.

Robert Blendon, a Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health professor of public health and health policy and political analysis, noted that progressive groups were politically active in raising money and getting out the vote.

“He’s going to be very supportive of the groups that really worked very hard for him,” said Blendon, noting that the president-elect ran his campaign on repealing abortion restrictions and backing supportive policies for the LGBT community.

Blendon said academic studies have shown that large Democratic donors tend to skew liberal on social issues, and Biden will need to be responsive.