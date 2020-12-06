Becerra expected to be named HHS secretary

President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to become the Health and Human Services secretary next year, a source familiar with the plan confirmed late Sunday.

Becerra, a former 12-term congressman, sat on the House Ways and Means Committee and chaired the House Democratic Caucus. He left Congress to assume the role of California attorney general in 2017. As attorney general, he led a coalition of states defending the 2010 health care law in Texas v. California, the lawsuit seeking to overturn the health care law brought by conservative state officials and backed by the Trump administration. The Supreme Court is expected to issue a ruling in that case by the end of June.

The Congressional Hispanic Caucus praised the pick, noting that the COVID-19 pandemic has disproportionately affected Latinos.

"As Attorney General, Becerra led the charge to defend the Affordable Care Act, lower prescription drug costs, and protect immigrant families," Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, the group's chairman, said in a statement. "We welcome the news of Becerra’s nomination, and the CHC is encouraging President-Elect Biden to appoint five Latinos in the Cabinet, including Latinas in prominent positions."

Beccera will face the daunting task of continuing to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the wake of a poor performance by the United States when compared to other industrialized nations.