EPA move creates hurdles for future air, climate rules

The EPA announced final rule changes Wednesday that would make it harder for the incoming Biden administration to make new rules to protect the environment and public health by limiting the consideration of their costs and benefits.

If it is finalized, the rule — the final version of which has not yet been published in the Federal Register — will steer the agency away from considering the broader public benefits of new regulations, such as the value of fewer asthma attacks and respiratory ailments.

"Our goal with the rule is to better help the public understand the 'why' of a rulemaking," EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler told an audience at the conservative advocacy group the Heritage Foundation on Wednesday, criticizing previous EPA actions as opaque. "A future administration won't be able to ignore this."

Wheeler said rules promulgated by previous administrations were "the work of the administrative state."

The incoming Biden administration could reverse the rule once in office, but that process would take months or more and require a public comment period.