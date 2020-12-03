Interior pushes ahead on drilling in Alaska refuge, but hurdles await

The Bureau of Land Management said Thursday it was pushing ahead to open the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska for oil and gas drilling, meeting a provision of the 2017 tax law, a decision environmental and indigenous groups condemned as dangerous for the climate and offensive to local tradition.

BLM said details about the lease sale, including an official notice, will be published Monday and the auction to drill in the ecologically sensitive region will occur via livestream on Jan. 6.

The announcement follows a spate of deregulatory moves by the Trump administration in Alaska, including a step in October to lift logging protections on the majority of the nearly 17-million-acre Tongass National Forest, the approval of ConocoPhillips to build three drill sites in the Arctic tundra and a separate decision from Interior to allow seismic tests in ANWR. Technicians conduct seismic surveys — they blast loud sounds in the direction of potential petroleum deposits — to scout for oil.

Through the tax law President Donald Trump signed in 2017, Congress directed the Interior Department, the parent agency of BLM, to hold at least two lease auctions of 400,000 acres apiece in a region of the refuge known as the “coastal plain” — a stretch of land in northeast Alaska along the Arctic Ocean.

The territory is home to migratory caribou herds, polar bears, snow geese, waterfowl and endangered whales.