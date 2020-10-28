Interior OKs Tongass logging amid Alaska timber, petroleum push

The Trump administration lifted logging protections on the majority of the nearly 17-million-acre Tongass National Forest in Alaska, the latest in a series of steps in the final weeks of the president's first term to give industry access to the state’s rugged and fragile wilderness.

In a notice posted Wednesday, the Forest Service rolled back logging restrictions on more than 9.3 million acres of the Tongass — one of the world’s few remaining old-growth temperate rainforests — that have guarded the ecosystem since 2001.

And in August, the Interior Department released a separate plan to drill in the 19-million acre refuge on a coastal stretch of the region known as the 1002 Area. That coastal plan area is separate from the area in which the Willow project could come online.

It will be legal Thursday for logging companies to erect roads and cut down trees. The restrictions that had been in place, called the “roadless rule,” have protected about 60 million acres of federal forests in 39 states since it was finalized by the Clinton administration. As the name suggests, the rule prevents road construction and, in turn, logging.

