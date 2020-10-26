Without Senate-confirmed leaders, Interior rules may be at risk

Three Interior Department divisions have gone without Senate-confirmed leaders during the entire Trump administration, endangering department policies and decisions over violations of laws that govern presidential appointments and nominations.

Through a series of appointments that appear to have bypassed the Appointments Clause of the Constitution and the Federal Vacancies Reform Act of 1998, the officials leading those agencies — the Bureau of Land Management, the National Park Service and the Office of Surface Mining Reclamation and Enforcement — have been nonpolitical career staff or political officials chosen by Interior Secretary David Bernhardt or his predecessor, Ryan Zinke.

Five career and political appointees have been the top official at BLM since January 2017. The NPS has had four acting directors. The White House nominated Lanny Erdos in October 2019, moving to fill the director post at the mining agency three years into the term. His nomination stalled, but he’s still in charge there. And the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, another DOI division, did not have a confirmed director until December 2019, when the Senate narrowly approved Aurelia Skipwith.

Legal and congressional experts say the Trump administration routinely circumvented congressional oversight by failing to nominate candidates for these crucial roles and that policies set under their watch could be legally vulnerable.

