Despite mounting research, EPA holds soot standards steady

The EPA announced Monday that it will not tighten standards on soot pollution, bucking recommendations from career agency scientists and disregarding an emerging scientific link between dirty air and deaths from COVID-19.

Environmental and public health groups assailed the decision Monday, pointing out the move came during a global pandemic caused by a respiratory illness. Soot pollution comes from factories, power plants, burning wood, vehicles, coal power and other sources.

EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler telegraphed the move in April when he said the agency would leave in place its 2012 standards on so-called particulate matter of a specific type — PM 2.5, named for tiny particles or droplets 2.5 microns or less in width — overriding recommendations from nonpartisan EPA officials and independent health experts. (One micron is an infinitesimal fraction of an inch.)

Wheeler said then, in a contentious call with reporters, that there was uncertainty in the research surrounding particulate matter, broadly called soot pollution.

“I'm saying that there's still a lot of uncertainties and that we believe that the current level that was set by the Obama administration is protective of public health,” Wheeler said in the spring. “We believe that this threshold is protective based on the scientific data that we have.”