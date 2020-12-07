Punching back at GOP Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s attempts to tie him to progressive calls to “defund the police,” Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock is pointing to Loeffler’s September vote against an appropriations bill as evidence that she was the one who tried to take money away from police departments.

“I want to point out that Kelly Loeffler actually voted to defund the police,” Warnock said during a debate Sunday night. “She voted against the COPS program. She was one of only 10 United States senators who did.”

But the proof he cites is a stretch at best. Loeffler was one of 10 senators to vote Sept. 29 against a catch-all spending bill that kept the government from shutting down. That bill included money for community policing grants known as the COPS program, but it also paid for thousands of other programs from agriculture to transportation to veterans affairs.

Warnock’s campaign did not cite any evidence that COPS funding was the reason for Loeffler’s “no” vote, though it did cite a statement she gave to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in September that she wanted to take a stand against the wasteful spending and the way the government is funded.

Loeffler had proposed an amendment to the stopgap spending bill — which was not considered — that would have prohibited federal agencies from using appropriations to pay for racial sensitivity training programs, a pet issue of President Donald Trump’s that has nothing to do with police.