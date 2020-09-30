The Senate easily cleared a stopgap funding measure Wednesday that would avoid a partial government shutdown in the weeks leading up to the Nov. 3 elections.

On an 84-10 vote, the Senate sent to President Donald Trump’s desk a continuing resolution to extend current funding levels for all federal agencies through Dec. 11. Trump is expected to sign the measure, which sailed through the House last week on a 359-57 vote, before a midnight deadline.

The new fiscal year is set to begin Thursday without any of the appropriations bills for next year signed into law.

The punt to Dec. 11 leaves a tall task for lawmakers in the post-election lame-duck session, particularly if the White House or Senate change hands. The Supreme Court confirmation battle to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has already touched a partisan nerve and could make cooperation more difficult.

Debate over the stopgap bill was tame by comparison. Passage was ensured after congressional leaders struck a bipartisan agreement last week that resolved a partisan dispute over farm payments.