Falling through census cracks could hurt tribes

When the Blackfeet reservation in northern Montana locked down in July because of the coronavirus pandemic — complete with curfews, quarantines and limits on outside visitors — it made the door-to-door counting process of this year’s census that much harder.

Alaska Native and Native American communities across the country faced a difficult decision this year: open their lands for the in-person census count and risk infection or keep closed and prepare for another undercount that could choke off federal funds vital to their communities.

Accurately counting native communities also could affect congressional apportionment for states like Montana, which is on the verge of receiving a second congressional seat.

The Blackfeet Nation, hit hard by the pandemic, allowed census takers on the reservation. But George Kipp, the director of the Blackfeet Manpower One-Stop Center, said it was a fraught decision.

“There are a lot of issues. There was a lot of testing going on, a lot of quarantine, a lot of fear,” Kipp said. His organization manages a number of social programs for the tribe, including census outreach.