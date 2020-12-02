Census delays could push apportionment to Biden administration

Internal documents released Wednesday by the House Oversight and Reform Committee show the Census Bureau has run into far more problems than publicly disclosed in its rush to finish tabulating results from the 2020 count, possibly resulting in delays that would let the incoming Biden administration have final control over results.

The documents identify errors involving more than 900,000 records across the country. The problems vary from calculating ages correctly to missing or double counting thousands of people. Agency officials have also identified problems in tens of thousands of records in states on the verge of gaining or losing congressional seats, such as Texas and California.

Correcting those problems will require several delays, according to the documents the committee released Wednesday as part of three sets of internal Census presentation slides dated mid-to-late November.

Those delays would push out the release of the apportionment data by nearly a month, to Jan. 23, the third day of the Biden administration. It also would push a separate report, purporting to exclude undocumented immigrants from apportionment figures, until Feb. 1.

The documents set up a potential showdown between professional staff at the Census Bureau, who have said they will only produce accurate information, and Trump officials who want to control the census in order to exclude undocumented immigrants from apportionment.