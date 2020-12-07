Bipartisan coronavirus relief package hits snags over details

After making a big splash last week and injecting a sense of optimism into long-delayed coronavirus relief talks, a bipartisan $908 billion plan was hung up Monday over liability protections for businesses.

Sources familiar with the talks said the group of House and Senate lawmakers working on the text has a general agreement to distribute some $160 billion in state and local aid based on population size, revenue loss and expenditures, but negotiators were still finalizing the formula.

But the two issues are inextricably linked given the importance of state and local aid to Democrats and liability protections to Republicans, according to these sources. If there’s no deal to include liability, it becomes harder for Republicans to agree to keep state and local aid in.

The $908 billion plan is being eyed as the baseline for a new aid package lawmakers plan to attach to an omnibus fiscal 2021 spending bill. A one-week stopgap measure to buy more time to write the massive package is on tap this week, with the House planning to vote on the stopgap Wednesday.

That new deadline gives the bipartisan group more time to iron out its aid proposal, which won high-level support last week. But the legislative text will reveal whether it can pass both chambers or require further negotiation.