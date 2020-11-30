FDA authorization of COVID-19 vaccines would set off a scramble

The Trump administration's pledge to start shipping COVID-19 vaccines “within 24 hours” of a green light from the Food and Drug Administration will lead to a multi-step scramble during the time between authorization and the first shots going into arms.

Any thumbs-up from the FDA would kickstart the distribution of 6.4 million vaccine doses among 64 states, territories and major cities, based on population, Gen. Gustave Perna said Tuesday. Perna co-leads Operation Warp Speed, the Trump administration's initiative on COVID-19 vaccines and treatments.

[Moderna vaccine shows high efficacy as questions about uptake remain]

Here’s what to expect over the next few weeks.

FDA review

The first step is a scientific review by the FDA.