Deep freezers and dry ice for Pfizer vaccine may face shortages

States are getting little federal assistance as they scramble to find medical-grade deep freezers or dry ice for one of the COVID-19 vaccines furthest along in development, which requires storage at much colder temperatures than found on an average winter day on the South Pole.

The Trump administration has earmarked billions in taxpayer dollars to vaccines by Moderna and Pfizer, but these vaccines require ultra-low temperatures — particularly Pfizer’s, housed at an average of 103 degrees below zero Fahrenheit.

Nancy Messonnier, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention director of immunization and respiratory diseases, candidly acknowledged the challenge on a late September call with industry.

“If you were looking at these vaccines and you had all the time in the world because you weren’t in the middle of the pandemic, you might say, ‘Well, gee, that particular vaccine is not optimized for delivery,’” she said.

The number of medical grade ultra-cold deep freezers in the United States is unknown. And it’s up to states to locate them.