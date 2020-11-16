Moderna vaccine shows high efficacy as questions about uptake remain

The announcement Monday that a vaccine developed by Moderna and the federal government is 94.5 percent effective raised hopes for an eventual slowdown in COVID-19 transmission but questions remain about how long protection lasts and how long it will take to vaccinate enough Americans to stop the virus' widescale spread.

“Ninety-five percent was aspirational. Our aspirations have been met, and that’s very good news,” said Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

The news follows similar interim results from Pfizer and BioNTech, which announced last Monday that its vaccine showed 90 percent efficacy in interim results.

The massive Moderna clinical trial involves more than 30,000 U.S. participants. Of the 95 people in the trial who got sick with COVID-19, 90 people had received the placebo, while five people had received the vaccine.

Side effects among those receiving the vaccine were mild or moderate, the drugmaker said, including pain or redness around the shot, fatigue, myalgia, arthralgia and headache.