Experts: Daily life may remain disrupted after vaccine launch

Public health experts, even optimistic ones, say it may take months after a COVID-19 vaccine is developed before public and economic activity begins to resemble pre-pandemic days.

“I think people have construed the development of a vaccine as almost like a reset button that will take us back to life prior to the pandemic,” said Yonatan Grad, a professor of immunology and infectious diseases at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. “I am worried we’re not going to be able to just press a button and go from pandemic to no pandemic. It will take a lot of time, and it may not happen to quite the extent that we might imagine.”

Enormous hopes are hinging on the vaccine race that could blunt the coronavirus’ impact. At least 142,401 U.S. residents have died of COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center. Millions of people have lost their jobs.

But stopping transmission is more complicated than approving a vaccine.

“The media will describe this as a magic bullet, but there’s a difference between vaccine and vaccination,” said Paul Offit, chief of infectious diseases at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.