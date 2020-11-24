Stabenow says smaller coronavirus relief bill better than nothing

A top Senate Democrat said Tuesday that she's engaged in bipartisan discussions on COVID-19 aid and urged quick action even if that means “a short-term package for the next few months.”

“We need to act,” said Sen. Debbie Stabenow, D-Mich., the fourth-ranking Democrat in that chamber as Democratic Policy and Communications Committee chairwoman. “We have good discussions going on, bipartisan discussions in the Senate right now.”

House Democrats and Senate Republicans have been in a standoff for months. House Democrats passed Oct. 1 a slimmed down version of their relief package, though it still weighed in at $2.4 trillion.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin had been discussing a package worth nearly $2 trillion, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said the estimated $519 billion aid package Republicans introduced in September is sufficient.

On Friday, Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., met with President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to discuss legislative priorities.