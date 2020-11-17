Bipartisan talks on ‘targeted’ coronavirus relief bill underway, Portman says

Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, said Tuesday he's trying to put together a bipartisan proposal for a narrow COVID-19 aid bill in the lame-duck session that focuses on areas of common ground, like funding for vaccine relief and development, small businesses and unemployment insurance.

Portman, who announced he's participating in Johnson & Johnson's vaccine trials, told CNBC he believes a vaccine will be developed by year-end and "widely available" by March. But the intervening period is fraught with peril due to several expiring relief programs coupled with increasing caseloads and reintroduction of stay-at-home orders, he said.

"My hope is that we can have a bipartisan group here in the Senate," said Portman, a member of the Finance Committee with jurisdiction over tax policy and health care programs. "I’ve been talking to colleagues on both sides of the aisle on this, to help on a targeted, effective program that deals with what we have to deal with now, to get through this valley, really, between now and March."

Federal funding to accelerate vaccine development and distribution is "the best expenditure of taxpayer money that I can think of," Portman said. "This is so important. It’s a much better solution than lockdowns; it’s a much better solution than keeping people out of school and out of their churches and other places of worship. It’s the most important single thing, in my view."

Portman said he was also focused on renewing an extra 13 weeks of unemployment benefits available to jobless workers whose regular state benefits, which typically last 26 weeks, have run out. That provision, as well as a new pandemic unemployment program providing benefits for freelancers and gig workers, was enacted in the $2 trillion March relief law but expires Dec. 31.