Pressure for ‘targeted’ coronavirus relief bill grows as time dwindles

House lawmakers left Washington on Friday for Thanksgiving recess with no sign of progress on a new coronavirus relief package.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer and President-elect Joe Biden were meeting in Wilmington, Del., later Friday to talk about their agenda. Publicly, their position has been that Republicans ought to drop their opposition to a $2 trillion-plus aid bill in the lame-duck session.

But with pressure coming from all sides, even some top Democrats admit a smaller Band-Aid that could tide over lawmakers until after Biden takes office Jan. 20 would be better than nothing.

"I just hope that we can get agreement. It may not be everything that everybody wants but at least if we can get some significant relief to people," House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer, D-Md., told CQ Roll Call on Friday. "And then we're going to be here next year. If we need to do other things, we'll do other things.”

Democrats had hoped that pandemic aid would be discussed during a meeting Thursday held by staff of top congressional leaders. “That didn’t happen, but hopefully it will,” Pelosi told reporters Friday at a news conference.