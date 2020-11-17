Capitol testing picks up, but masks still spark conflict

Lawmakers and staff are now able to get COVID-19 testing right inside the Capitol, but it's voluntary, even for members who travel from hotspots in their home states and head to work on Capitol Hill.

Iowa Republican Charles E. Grassley tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday, after announcing he learned that he’d been exposed. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida announced over the weekend that he was going to quarantine due to the coronavirus, and Sen. Todd Young of Indiana had been isolating but returned to the Capitol on Tuesday after saying he tested negative.

While lawmakers traveling to Washington for “official business” are not required to follow the travel restrictions and testing and quarantine requirements set out by the District of Columbia government, the Office of the Attending Physician is attempting to offer services that make it easier for members to adhere to public health guidance as cases continue to rise across the country.

A recent order from District Mayor Muriel Bowser put 42 states on a travel restriction list, with people who make nonessential trips to D.C. required to self-quarantine for 14 days because of coronavirus levels in those locations. Travelers are instructed to get a COVID-19 test before traveling and again 3-5 days after arriving in Washington.