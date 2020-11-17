Grassley Senate vote streak is over, misses his first roll call in 27 years

The longest duration of a consecutive vote streak in Senate history has come to an end.

Senate President Pro Tempore Charles E. Grassley said in a statement Tuesday morning that he was in self-quarantine after exposure to COVID-19. His vote streak ends at 8,927 consecutive votes, according to his office.

“I learned today that I’ve been exposed to the coronavirus. I will follow my doctors’ orders and immediately quarantine as I await my test results,” the Iowa Republican said. “I’m feeling well and not currently experiencing any symptoms, but it’s important we all follow public health guidelines to keep each other healthy."

The 87-year-old Grassley was on Capitol Hill Monday evening for the Senate’s first vote of the week to limit debate on the latest of President Donald Trump’s judicial nominees to reach the Senate floor.

Until Tuesday, Grassley last missed roll call votes on July 14, 1993, when the senator was traveling with then-President Bill Clinton to tour flooding damage in Iowa during what the National Weather Service described as the Great Flood of 1993, which devastated Iowa and other states across the Great Plains.