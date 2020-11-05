Air Force to assist in expanded Capitol Hill COVID-19 testing

Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Thursday an expansion of COVID-19 testing on Capitol Hill in response to new travel restrictions implemented by District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser.

Pelosi told leaders within the House Democratic Caucus earlier in the day that the Air Force would provide up to 2,000 RT-PCR tests for the entire Congress at no cost for the next six weeks, according to a senior Democratic aide. The turnaround time on the tests is six to 12 hours, and the Capitol’s attending physician, Brian P. Monahan, recommended the plan.

Under the proposal, if someone traveling to Capitol Hill receives a positive test, the Office of the Attending Physician would perform an additional test to confirm the result.

A longer-term solution is under consideration for beyond the six weeks covered by the Air Force tests, the senior Democratic aide said.

The new testing regime does not change the mandate to wear masks in the House, maintain social distance and telework where possible.