Ethics Committee continues its deferral of probe into Rep. Ross Spano

The House Ethics Committee will continue to defer an inquiry into Rep. Ross Spano, a sign that the Justice Department is likely still investigating the Florida Republican’s alleged acceptance of improper loans to support his 2018 congressional campaign.

In August of 2019, the Office of Congressional Ethics transferred a report to the House Ethics Committee saying there was a substantial reason to believe Spano received loans that exceeded federal campaign contribution limits.

Shortly after Spano was elected to Congress, the Tampa Bay Times reported he borrowed $180,000 from two personal friends and subsequently lent his campaign $167,000, a potential violation of federal campaign finance law. Contributions from individuals for the 2017-2018 federal election cycle were capped at $2,700 per election.

As is the case with members of Congress who are being investigated by the Justice Department, the House Ethics Committee initially deferred consideration of the matter to the department in November 2019. Monday’s release by the Ethics panel serves as an annual update.

“The Committee continues to defer consideration of this matter at this time,” the Ethics panel said. “The Committee notes that the mere fact of its decision to defer action on this matter, and any mandatory disclosure of that decision, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred.”