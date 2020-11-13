Senior advisers to President-elect Joe Biden’s transition said Friday that as time passes, the lack of access to top-level intelligence for the former vice president will only get more concerning.

“You don’t know what you don’t know,” when it comes to threats, said Jen Psaki, a senior transition adviser who worked in the Obama administration, including at the State Department.

Psaki was joined on a Friday transition update Zoom session by another former senior Obama administration official, Yohannes Abraham, who has been overseeing transition efforts since long before Election Day.

Biden, of course, does not need an education on the mechanics of White House operations or the national security apparatus, having served for eight years as vice president and more than three decades before that in the Senate. But that’s not why he needs access to top intelligence as president-elect.

“He doesn’t need a briefing on, you know, where to go to get things on a national security team. It’s the real time threat assessment information, intelligence briefing that we would like to see him have access to,” Psaki said.