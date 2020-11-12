Top House Republican: Biden doesn’t need intel briefings

The top Republican in the House on Thursday stood firm in not accepting President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, speculated that recounts could turn the tide of President Donald Trump’s loss and welcomed new lawmakers into his conference who have given credence to the QAnon conspiracy theory.

At his weekly press conference, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy of California cast doubt on the results of the presidential election and said Biden need not receive classified intelligence briefings from the Trump administration until his scheduled inauguration on Jan. 20.

McCarthy quoted Biden’s words from a speech Tuesday to make his case: “‘Look, access to classified information is useful, but I’m not in a position to make any decisions on those issues anyway. As I said, one president at a time. He will be president until January 20. It would be nice to have it, but it’s not critical.’”

McCarthy then said: “I think I kind of stand with Joe Biden. I’ll trust the intel community. He’s not president right now. Don’t know if he’ll be president January 20, but whoever is will get the information.”

The Associated Press, along with several other media outlets, called the race on Saturday for Biden. Despite that, many Republicans in Congress have been reluctant to publicly acknowledge Biden’s victory.